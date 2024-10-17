Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Eight coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express derail in Assam

Eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Thursday afternoon, Northeast Frontier Railway officials said.

train
Photo: ANI's X account
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 6:21 PM IST
There were no reports of any fatality or major injuries yet, they said.

The cause of the derailment, which occurred at 3.55 pm, was yet to be ascertained.

The derailed coaches include the power car and the engine of the train.

An accident relief medical train has already left for the site from Lumding along with senior officers to supervise the rescue and restoration work.

Running of trains on the LumdiBadarpur single-line hill section has been suspended, the officials added.


Topics :Assamtrain

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

