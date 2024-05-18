Home / India News / At least nine killed, 15 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana's Nuh

At least nine killed, 15 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana's Nuh

Eight people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the fire. The injured were rushed to the hospital, police said

According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire. (Representative image) (Photo: PTI)
Representative image (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Gurugram
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least nine people were burnt alive and 15 injured when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all residents of Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, who were returning from pilgrim towns of Mathura and Vrindavan. All of them are relatives, police said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"Nine people -- six women and three men -- were killed in the accident. Fifteen people were injured and have been hospitalised. All the injured are stable," said Inspector Jitendra Kumar, Station House Officer, Sadar Tauru.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A probe is underway," he said.

A local resident said that after noticing the fire, some people chased the bus on a motorcycle and asked the driver to stop. The locals also informed the police and fire department.

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

2020 Delhi riots case: Karkardooma Court acquits 7 men accused of vandalism

NewsClick founder infused funds from China to stoke Delhi riots: Police

Haryana 2023: Communal violence, end of Haryanvis quota in pvt sector

Truck driver strike Day 2: Long queues outside petrol pumps in cities

LIVE: AAP leader Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi CM's residence

Climate change likely to intensify India heat wave, says scientists

Indian-origin man in Singapore charged for cheating staff of Prez, Parl

Hoarding collapse: DDMA orders removal of 8 oversized hoardings in Dadar

Three major fire incidents across Delhi, no injuries reported, says DFS

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Haryanafire safetyHaryana GovernmentKundli Manesar Palwal Expressway

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story