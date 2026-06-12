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El Nino conditions currently present over equatorial Pacific Ocean: IMD

IMD says El Nino has developed over the Pacific and is likely to strengthen through the southwest monsoon season, raising concerns over rainfall patterns

El nino, heatwave
El Nino conditions have emerged over the equatorial Pacific and are expected to intensify during the 2026 southwest monsoon season, according to the IMD
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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El Nino conditions are currently present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season, the IMD said on Friday.

The atmosphere has responded to the warming sea surface temperatures, and the coupled ocean-atmosphere system now exhibits characteristics consistent with El Nino conditions, it said.

"Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System (MMCFS) indicate a further strengthening of El Nino conditions during the southwest monsoon season," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The last time El Nino conditions developed was in 2023. Since 2000, these conditions have emerged in 2002, 2009 and 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :El NinomonsoonsIndian monsoon

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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