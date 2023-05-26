Home / India News / Election Commission reviews preparedness for assembly elections in Mizoram

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
With Mizoram slated to go to polls later this year, the Election Commission (EC) held a meeting with officials in Aizawl on Friday to review the preparedness, a statement said.

Various heads and nodal officers of central agencies were present at the meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma.

In the meeting, Sharma emphasised the EC mandate for ensuring free and fair elections, the statement said.

He pointed out that checking money and muscle power in the election will be the responsibility of central agencies working in the state.

Sharma asked the agencies to work in a co-ordinated manner and maintain vigil at all times.

He also directed them to take any perception of threat very seriously and to ensure a level playing field for all.

The agencies apprised the EC of their present state of preparedness for the election, the statement said.

They informed the EC that they are strictly following the rules and standard operating procedure (SOP) as per the mandate.

The officials also noted that Mizoram has a good record of conducting free and fair elections, and expressed hope that the upcoming assembly polls will be a successful one.

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

