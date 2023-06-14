Home / India News / Election Commission team to visit Telangana to assess poll preparedness

A team from Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Telangana for three days from June 22 to evaluate and ensure preparedness for the Legislative Assembly election

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
A team from Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Telangana for three days from June 22 to evaluate and ensure preparedness for the Legislative Assembly election scheduled to be held later this year.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said this in a joint meeting convened by him on Wednesday with DGP Anjani Kumar to discuss and assess the state's poll preparedness.

The meeting was aimed at appraising the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police about the upcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly in Telangana, the CEO's office said in a release.

The ECI delegation, led by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and Deputy Election Commissioners, along with senior officers of the poll panel, would be in Hyderabad from June 22 to 24.

"Their visit is intended to evaluate and ensure the preparedness for the forthcoming election," it said.

During their stay, the ECI delegation would first meet with the CEO Telangana, Special Police Nodal Officer, and CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Nodal Officer. These discussions will provide an opportunity to exchange insights and strategies regarding the election security related issues, it said.

Thereafter, the ECI delegation will hold extensive consultations with district Collectors and SPs and various enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax (CBDT), NCB, Excise department, state GST and CGST, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), DRI, RPF, CISF, and state Commercial Tax department.

This collaborative effort aims to foster coordination at state and district levels to preserve the integrity of the electoral process, it said.

Speaking at the meeting, DGP Anjani Kumar emphasised the crucial role of district police officers in ensuring a smooth and secure election.

He highlighted the need for adequate manpower and instructed officers to map border check posts while facilitating cross-functional training with agencies like the Income Tax and GST, the release added.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

