Delhi gets taste of rain after hot day, more predicted later in week

Parts of Delhi, including Dwarka, received rainfall on Wednesday, despite there being no forecast for rains for the day.

Delhiites are expected to get some relief from the punishing heat in the next few days with light rains and thundershowers in the offing, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius till June 20, it said.

Delhi sweated under scorching heat on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 40.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, and the minimum temperature being recorded at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The humidity levels oscillated between 43 per cent and 57 per cent throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers towards evening at one or two places.

The city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on June 18 and 19.

Gusty winds are expected to sweep through Delhi on Thursday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 39 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city would receive light rains Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had said earlier this week.

However, in a fresh forecast, the IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph over and around areas such as Narela, Alipur, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, and parts of NCR like Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, the weather department said.