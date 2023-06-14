Home / India News / Delhi gets taste of rain after hot day, more predicted later in week

Delhi gets taste of rain after hot day, more predicted later in week

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers towards evening at one or two places

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi gets taste of rain after hot day, more predicted later in week

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Parts of Delhi, including Dwarka, received rainfall on Wednesday, despite there being no forecast for rains for the day.

Delhiites are expected to get some relief from the punishing heat in the next few days with light rains and thundershowers in the offing, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius till June 20, it said.

Delhi sweated under scorching heat on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 40.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, and the minimum temperature being recorded at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The humidity levels oscillated between 43 per cent and 57 per cent throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers towards evening at one or two places.

The city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on June 18 and 19.

Gusty winds are expected to sweep through Delhi on Thursday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 39 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city would receive light rains Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had said earlier this week.

However, in a fresh forecast, the IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph over and around areas such as Narela, Alipur, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, and parts of NCR like Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, the weather department said.

Also Read

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Delhi to expect a dry morning as humidity levels drop to 57%, says IMD

Cool morning in Delhi, but temp expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of TN, Puducherry from June 11-15

Impact of heat index: Delhi recorded 40.9°C on Sunday but it felt like 45°C

17 SDRF teams deployed in Rajasthan to deal with impact of Cyclone Biparjoy

Fire breaks out near departure gate of Kolkata airport, passengers panic

85% of target population got free ration in June, says Delhi minister

Manipur violence: Attackers burn lone woman minister's official residence

Centre stops sale of rice, wheat under OMSS to state to check price rise

Topics :DelhiRainfallSummer

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story