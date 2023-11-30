Home / India News / Election snapshot: From voter turnout to criminal cases against contestants

Election snapshot: From voter turnout to criminal cases against contestants

More women in the fray this time round and more candidates with criminal cases against them

Premium
Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Polling for five states —  Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana — ended on Thursday with a voter turnout of 75 per cent and above except for the southern state.

Around 64 per cent of electors voted in Telangana, according to the Voter Turnout App by the Election Commission of India as of 9:00 pm. In 2018, it was 74 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The voter turnout was the highest in Mizoram at 81 per cent (chart 1).


Women constitute one-tenth of the candidates in 2023, slightly higher than 8.6 per cent in 2018. In Chhattisgarh, 13.2 per cent of the contestants are women, the highest. Mizoram follows at 10.3 per cent and then comes Madhya Pradesh (10 per cent), Rajasthan (9.8 per cent) and Telangana (9.7 per cent). However, Mizoram has not elected a woman candidate since 2008. 

Among the two major national parties, the Congress has fielded more women candidates (10.8 per cent) than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (9.4 per cent). Around 35 per cent of the women are contesting independently (chart 2).


The average assets per candidate stood at ~3.4 crore in the five states, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Mizoram is leading with ~4.9 crore, followed by Telangana (~4.7 crore) and Rajasthan (~3.1 crore). Madhya Pradesh recorded the maximum increase in average assets from 2018 (chart 3).


Around 29 per cent of candidates are millionaires.

Data from ADR shows that 18 per cent candidates from the five states have declared that they had criminal cases against them compared to 16 per cent in 2018. This number is the highest for Telangana, where 23 per cent of candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, followed by MP (19 per cent) and Rajasthan (17 per cent) (chart 4).


The results for the five states will be declared on December 3.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes in state

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress releases fifth list of 5 candidates

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Need guardrails to ensure that AI can never be misused: Chandrasekhar

Rajasthan exit polls: Govt change tradition to continue; landslide for BJP

COP28: India walked the talk when it comes to climate action, says PM Modi

2023 set to be the warmest year on record, says WMO latest report

Single smart card for different public transport modes in Bengaluru soon

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Assembly ElectionElectionMadhya Pradesh assemblyChhattisgarh AssemblyRajasthan Assembly

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story