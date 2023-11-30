Election snapshot: From voter turnout to criminal cases against contestants

Polling for five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana — ended on Thursday with a voter turnout of 75 per cent and above except for the southern state.

Around 64 per cent of electors voted in Telangana, according to the Voter Turnout App by the Election Commission of India as of 9:00 pm. In 2018, it was 74 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





The voter turnout was the highest in Mizoram at 81 per cent (chart 1).

Women constitute one-tenth of the candidates in 2023, slightly higher than 8.6 per cent in 2018. In Chhattisgarh, 13.2 per cent of the contestants are women, the highest. Mizoram follows at 10.3 per cent and then comes Madhya Pradesh (10 per cent), Rajasthan (9.8 per cent) and Telangana (9.7 per cent). However, Mizoram has not elected a woman candidate since 2008.