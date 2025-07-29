Jan Aushadhi outlets saved ₹38,000 crore for citizens in 11 years: Govt

Jan Aushadi outlets have saved about₹ 38,000 crore for the citizens over the last 11 years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said 16,912 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been opened across the country till June 30, 2025.

"As a result of the scheme, in the last 11 years, estimated savings of about ₹38,000 crore have accrued to citizens in comparison to the prices of branded medicines," the minister stated.

The scheme has contributed significantly to the sharp reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure by households from 62.6 per cent of total health expenditure in 2014-15 to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22 as per the National Health Accounts Estimates, she added.