Emirates flight bound for Dubai returns to Kochi after security incident
En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport
En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport
An Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Kochi returned to the airport here on Monday following a security incident reported from the destination airport, a CIAL spokesman said.
Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 04.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, he said.
The flight landed here at 08.30 am, he added.
"Passengers are advised to remain on board while the situation at DXB (Dubai) is reviewed. If the airport resumes operations, the return service will continue," the spokesman said. Another flight returns to Thiruvananthapuram
An Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Thiruvananthapuram returned to the airport here on Monday following a security incident reported at the destination airport, an official said.
The Emirates TRVDXB flight returned midway after Dubai International Airport closed and landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, a spokesperson of the airport here said.
The flight with 353 passengers and 19 crew members departed at 4.40 am and returned at 8.40 am. He said the passengers would be shifted to the terminal.
Earlier, another Emirates flight, EK533, that departed Cochin International Airport at 4.30 am with 325 people on board, returned and landed in Kochi airport due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport.
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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 9:37 AM IST