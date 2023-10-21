Home / India News / Empower women by making them equal partners in nation-building: Prez Murmu

Empower women by making them equal partners in nation-building: Prez Murmu

She asked all to take a pledge to work for the unity and integrity of the country, following good conduct and with the spirit of service

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Murmu's addresses nation

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Durga Puja and said the country must empower women by making them equal and honourable partners in nation-building.

"The festival of Durga Puja symbolises the victory of good over evil, awareness over ignorance and truth over falsehood. Worshipped in many forms, Maa Durga gives us the strength to keep the divisive and destructive forces at bay," Murmu said.

She asked all to take a pledge to work for the unity and integrity of the country, following good conduct and with the spirit of service.

"We must empower women by making them equal and honorable partners in nation-building," the president said.

She has sent her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Durga Puja, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," it added.

Also Read

Top 6 Durga Puja pandals that will mesmerise you in Kolkata, check list

Shah to inaugurate Durga Puja Pandal inspired by Ram Temple on Oct 16

Ronaldinho confirms his 'maiden visit' to West Bengal in mid October

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja

Tripura to buy 80MW additional power for Durga Puja: Power Minister

Cyclone Tej brewing in Arabian Sea at 1,850 km southwest of Karachi

Gaganyaan test flight: Crew module recovered, data looks good, says Isro

Air quality likely to turn 'very poor', Govt invokes Grap Stage 2 measures

BSF personnel fires warning shots along international border in Jammu

PM sets 6 months target to ensure full saturation of govt's welfare schemes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :presidentwomen empowermentDurga Puja

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story