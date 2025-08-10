Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
The security forces had launched a search operation in Dool area of the hilly district following specific information about the presence of terrorists, they said.
On noticing the security search parties, the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, opened fire, leading to a gunfight, they added.
Army's White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter in an X post. It said the alert troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, have established contact with terrorists in the early hours on Sunday and exchanged gunfire.
The Army said the operation is under progress.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
