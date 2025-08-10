IMD yellow alert for Delhi, rain and thunderstorms likely till Aug 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Sunday, forecasting generally cloudy skies, lightning, and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with light to moderate rainfall later in the day.

The minimum daytime temperature is expected to range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to remain near 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Delhi records coldest August day since 2011

The national capital recorded its coldest day in August in at least 14 years on Saturday, with the maximum temperature reaching only 26.4 degrees Celsius — 7.8 degrees Celsius below normal — after continuous rainfall throughout the day.

IMD data available since 2011 shows the previous lowest maximum temperature in August was 27.9 degrees Celsius in 2012. Heavy rain, traffic chaos, and waterlogging Rain began late on Friday night and continued through Saturday. Heavy showers early in the morning caused traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several parts of the city. Localities such as RK Puram, Dwarka, Shastri Bhawan, Kidwai Nagar, and Moti Bagh received heavy downpours. Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and Minto Road saw severe waterlogging in the early hours. Weekly weather forecast for Delhi The IMD has forecast light rainfall in Delhi till 15 August, with a partly cloudy sky and a possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers throughout the week.