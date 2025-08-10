Home / India News / Those importing from Russia object to us: Venkaiah Naidu on US tariffs

Those importing from Russia object to us: Venkaiah Naidu on US tariffs

Naidu also said that India would not "compromise or succumb to pressure from anybody"

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday questioned the United States' stance on India's oil imports from Russia. (Photo: PTI)
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday questioned the United States' stance on India's oil imports from Russia, saying "People who are importing from Russia are objecting to us for importing from Russia" and emphasising that New Delhi will make decisions based solely on its national interest.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, he said, "People who are importing from Russia are objecting to us for importing from Russia. We have to decide from which country we have to import, keeping our national interest in mind."

Naidu also said that India would not "compromise or succumb to pressure from anybody" despite tensions with Washington over Russian crude purchases and the recent imposition of additional US tariffs on Indian goods. 

"India will stand on its own. We will pursue policies which are in our national interest. There is no question of compromise or succumbing to pressure from anybody. We are the largest democracy in the world, and we believe what we are doing is good. We will try to keep good relations with all, including with America. Because both are democracies," the former Vice President added.

Naidu also said that while India seeks good relations with the United States, people in the country are "not happy" with Washington's support to Pakistan, which he described as "a haven for terrorism."

His remarks come days after US President Donald Trump said there would be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs was resolved. The comments followed his administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports, which Washington described as a "penalty" for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The US State Department has said that "India is a strategic partner" and that the two countries are engaged in "full and frank dialogue," even as trade and geopolitical differences have added strain to bilateral relations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

