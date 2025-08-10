Home / India News / Gadkari stresses importance of science & tech, need to increase exports

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 6:25 AM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the countries which are indulging in 'dadagiri' (bullying) in today's world can do so because they are economically strong and have technology.

Speaking at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) here, he also stressed the need to increase India's exports and reduce the imports.

"If the rate of our exports and economy increase, then I don't think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are indulging in 'dadagiri' are doing so because they are economically strong, and they have technology. If we get better technology and resources, we will not bully anyone, because our culture teaches us that welfare of the world is most important," he said. 

"We are facing various problems globally, and the solution to all these problems are science and technology, that is knowledge, which is a power," he said.

Increasing exports and decreasing imports is necessary if India wants to become a 'Vishwaguru', the BJP leader said.

Research institutions, IITs and engineering colleges should conduct research keeping the requirements of the country in view, he said, adding that though research in other fields is equally important.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

