Home / India News / Engaged with India, other nations for equal treatment for all faiths: US

Engaged with India, other nations for equal treatment for all faiths: US

Prime Minister Modi has also asserted that he has never uttered a word against minorities, and the BJP has not just today but never acted against them

US flag, US, united states
Photo: Pexels (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Biden administration is deeply committed to promoting and protecting universal respect for the right to freedom of religion and has engaged many countries, including India, on the importance of equal treatment for members of all religious communities, a senior US official has said.

We have engaged many countries, including India, on the importance of equal treatment for members of all religious communities, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Miller was responding to a question on a New York Times story titled Strangers in Their Own Land: Being Muslim in Modi's India which alleges that the world's largest Muslim community in India is raising their families and children with fear and uncertainty.

Have you engaged with the Indian officials in these issues? Miller was asked.

I won't speak to private diplomatic conversations but we are deeply committed to promoting and protecting universal respect for the right to freedom of religion or belief all around the world, Miller said.

The article published over the weekend alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "chipped away at the secular framework and robust democracy" since taking office.

India in the past has trashed such allegations as based on "misinformation and flawed understanding" of the country.

Prime Minister Modi has also asserted that he has never uttered a word against minorities, and the BJP has not just today but never acted against them. He, however, made it clear that he is not ready to accept anyone as "special citizens".

The comments in an interview to PTI Videos on Sunday are Modi's most unequivocal on minorities amid an outcry from the opposition that his election speeches are communally divisive and polarising.

Also Read

World Press Freedom Day 2024: Here's the best inspirational quotes, wishes

USCIRF raises concern over notification of rules to implement CAA

US supports UN reform: Biden admin on Musk's remarks on UNSC seat for India

World Press Freedom Day 2024: History, theme, importance, and more

US to investigate national security risks posed by Chinese-made smart cars

Tripura govt working on arrangement to bring fuel, goods via B'desh: Min

PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Travelling to and from Bengaluru airport gets costlier with new entry fee

Illegal hoardings in Maha: 15 cases lodged; billboards, banners removed

Sonia, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenUS India relations religious freedomsecularismReligion Belief

First Published: May 21 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story