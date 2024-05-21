Home / India News / Illegal hoardings in Maha: 15 cases lodged; billboards, banners removed

Illegal hoardings in Maha: 15 cases lodged; billboards, banners removed

The action was taken against the backdrop of the collapse of an illegal hoarding in Mumbai on May 13, which claimed 16 lives and injured several others

hoarding collapse,hoarding collapse Mumbai
Hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Latur
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As many as 15 cases pertaining to illegal hoardings have been registered in Maharashtra's Latur city, including 11 on a single day, civic officials said.

The Latur Municipal Corporation authorities removed two hoardings and 15 banners from the city on Monday, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The action was taken against the backdrop of the collapse of an illegal hoarding in Mumbai on May 13, which claimed 16 lives and injured several others.

The Latur civic body had given a deadline till Sunday for the removal of illegal hoardings from the city, an official release said on Monday.

After the deadline ended, 11 cases related to illegal hoardings were registered on Monday, it said.

Since last week (after the hoarding crash incident in Mumbai), a total of 15 cases have been registered, the civic body said.

Deputy municipal commissioner Dr Punjab Khansole recently held a meeting with the officials concerned and instructed them to accelerate the process and file cases against violators.

The corporation had initially instructed the respective agencies and property owners to remove the illegal hoardings, giving the deadline till Sunday.

During this period, some agencies and property owners removed illegal hoardings. But, some illegal billboards still remained in the city, the release said.

Taking strict action, the civic body on Monday removed two hoardings of 20 x 30 feet and 15 banners and cases were filed against violators, it said.

Also Read

Mumbai hoarding collapse: How key accused Bhavesh Bhinde was caught

Do not make inflammatory remarks during campaign: Poll officials in Latur

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

Chandigarh Municipal re-election: BJP's Sandhu wins senior dy mayor post

Sonia, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

LIVE news: Pune teen driver's father taken into custody after Porsche crash killed 2

EAM Jaishankar reaffirms Quad's commitment towards ensuring peace, security

MP 'nursing scam': 2 CBI inspectors, 11 others, including touts arrested

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2024: History, Importance, and Observance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maharashtra governmentMaharashtraMumbai policedust stormillegal construction

First Published: May 21 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story