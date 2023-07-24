Enough stocks of rice available in US, say exporters from Telangana

Assuring that there are enough stocks of non-basmati rice in USA market even after the export ban by India, a group of rice exporters from Telangana requested the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to reclassify and lift the prohibition.

Non-Residents Indians (NRIs) in USA need not worry about availability of rice as there are enough stocks in that county and it will surely last for six months, Kiran Kumar Pola, Director, Deccan Grainz India, a leading rice exporter from here said on Monday.

A section of media reports suggested that following a ban on exports of non-basmati rice by the Centre, stores in the USA witnessed panic buying of the commodity by NRI consumers.

"In conclusion, we seek your support in addressing inadequate rice classification and lifting the ban on rice exports. We can allow exports of the preferred varieties in small packing with a minimum export price. We can implement a more accurate classification system. In this way we can capitalise on the rich diversity of Indian rice varieties and strengthen our position in the global market," the exporters requested APEDA in an email.

Pola said around 12,000 tonne of rice stocks are available in the USA as of now and another 18,000 tonne of rice was already transported before the announcement of ban. It would totally last for the next six months.

He expressed confidence that the Central government will soon take an appropriate decision keeping in mind the needs of the Indian Diaspora.

According to reports, the price of a 9.07 kg rice bag which was earlier quoted at USD 16-18, has now doubled and in some places, the price went up to as high as USD 50.

As per the statistics, on an average, 6,000 tonne of non-basmati rice is exported from India to the USA every month. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh account for 4,000 tonne.

Pointing out that Indians in the USA largely consume Sona Masoori rice, Pola urged the Union government to exempt that variety from the ban.

"Agriculture sector and consumers will benefit if the Central government creates separate classification for non-basmati rice. The government should also keep in mind the needs of Indians living overseas. Their concerns should also be addressed. Besides, the Central government can regulate the classification and marketing of rice varieties. This will lead to better pricing, distribution and export opportunities," he said.

The government should also monitor on the varieties of rice, demand for them in domestic as well as international markets and challenges faced by farmers and consumers, he added.