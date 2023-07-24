SC puts Gyanvapi survey on hold, refuses to stay Assam delimitation

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday put on hold for two days the survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque.

The mosque's management committee had approached the court, concerned that the survey would lead to excavation at the historic mosque complex, which is located right next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple at Varanasi.

The centre, on the other hand, assured the court that the survey will have no effect on the structure and that "not a brick has been removed nor is it planned".

Meanwhile, several important matters were also taken up for hearing by the Supreme Court today.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to stop the delimitation exercise of the Election Commission (EC) in Assam. A delimitation exercise refers to demarcating boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies as well as civic wards.

However, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to investigate the constitutionality of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which empowers the poll body to undertake the delimitation process.

The bench also issued notice to the Centre and the EC on the petitions, asking them to respond within three weeks.

The Supreme Court chastised the Delhi government for “throwing its hands up” over contributing its share towards the two Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors to Alwar and Panipat.

The court directed the state government to provide Rs 415 crore for the project within two months.



The RRTS project consists of semi-high speed rail corridors connecting Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Panipat in Haryana.



SC directs ED to apprise if LOC issued against Abhishek Banerjee, wife



The Supreme Court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to apprise it about whether a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the money laundering cases linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.



A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, to furnish the information while it was hearing a plea by the couple to travel abroad.



The top court remarked orally that travelling abroad is also a right unless there is reason to believe that the accused will abscond.



SC setback for Bengal govt over probe in Ram Navami violence



The Supreme Court rejected a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court order transferring the probe in cases arising out of violence during the Ram Navami processions to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).



A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said they are not “inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition (SLP)."



SC warns states, UTs to submit report on menstrual hygiene policy



The Supreme Court on Monday warned the states, which are yet to submit their response to the Centre on forming a uniform national policy on menstrual hygiene for girls studying in schools, it will take recourse to the "coercive arm of law" if they failed to do so by August 31.



The warning came after the Centre informed the apex court it has so far received the response of only four states.



SC grants interim bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma



The Supreme Court extended by two weeks the interim bail of former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran, in view of his wife's surgery.



However, a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi stated that because his interim bail has been extended numerous times, this will be his final extension.



Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by five weeks by SC



The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's in a money laundering case by five weeks.



The decision came after Jain's lawyer informed the court that Jain had undergone spine surgery and needed time to recover.

The apex court on July 10 had extended interim bail granted to Jain till July 24 on medical grounds.



PIL in SC seeks panel to probe sexual assault cases in Manipur



A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking constitution of an independent committee under a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incidents of sexual assault and violence in Manipur.



The PIL was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari in response to the violation of the rule of law and oppressive brutality, chaos and anarchy being perpetrated in Manipur.



Tiwari has also sought the court's direction for a CBI probe into the violence in Manipur.