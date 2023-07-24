Home / India News / Environmental conservation key concern for 21st century: President Murmu

Environmental conservation key concern for 21st century: President Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Threats of environmental degradation, depletion in forest cover, global warming and climate change are at the centre stage in the global discourse and partnerships making environmental conservation a key concern for the 21st century, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

Addressing the probationers of Indian Forest Service (2022 batch) and officers and officer trainees of Indian Defence Estates Service (2018 and 2022 batch) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said their journey as civil servants has begun at a time when India is acquiring a leadership role at global level.

"India attracts global attention for its cultural prosperity as well as its technological advancements. India has shown to the world that technology and traditions can go hand in hand," she said.

Addressing the probationers of Indian Forest Service (IFS), the President said India's climate and topography is closely connected to its forest distribution.

"Forests and the wildlife that they support are invaluable resources and heritage of our country. She stated that the threats of environmental degradation, depletion in forest cover, global warming and climate change are at the centre stage in global discourse and partnerships. That is why environmental conservation has become a key concern for the 21st century," she said.

Murmu added that India has given the mantra of "LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment" to the world.

"Forests are an integral part of the solution and IFS officers are among the solution providers. They are expected to put in untiring efforts for the practical implementation of this Mantra," she said.

She told the visiting officers of Indian Defence Estates Service it is their duty to ensure that the services and facilities that they provide are eco-friendly and sustainable.

Murmu said technology is a great enabler for good governance and therefore, they must keep updating their technical skills along with domain expertise.

Technology should be utilised to the maximum possible extent for effective administration of the cantonments and management of defence lands, she added.

"I am told that the Directorate General of Defence Estates has developed an Artificial Intelligence based software which can automatically detect ground activities such as unauthorised constructions. I am happy to know that eChhawani portal has also been launched to improve citizen interaction with cantonment boards," she said.

Topics :Climate ChangeIndian PresidentEnvironment

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

