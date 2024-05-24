Home / India News / Eric Garcetti to make first official visit as US Ambassador to Bengaluru

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
As Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India will be heading to Bengaluru on his first official trip, he asked Bengalureans for advice on the places he should see, the food he should eat and the experiences he should have here.

Taking to 'X' on Friday, he put out a video message and said, "Namaskara Bengaluru! I am excited to explore the Silicon Valley of India and home of #USIndia space program. As I get ready for my trip, I'm curious to know what's the must-see sight and one dish I absolutely can't miss while I'm there? #USIndiaFWD #USIndiaFWDforSpace.

In the video, he can be seen saying, "Namaskara Bengaluru, I hope you are doing well and I am so excited to this week to be headed on my first official trip as Ambassador to Bengaluru. Not just Bengaluru but Namma Ooru (Our Bengaluru). So, I want your advice. What are the places I should see? What is the food that I should eat. What are the experiences I should have?"

He also asked Bengalureans to send him their ideas and added, "I will send you a report back from a beautiful city where we are going to show this relationship that literally extends to the stars between US and India in Bengaluru. I will see you there.

Topics :United StatesBengaluruUS ambassador to IndiaUS India relations

First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

