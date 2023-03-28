Home / India News / Essential medicines set for a highest ever price rise of 12% this year

Essential medicines set for a highest ever price rise of 12% this year

Prices of 900 formulations are expected to increase to reflect annual change in WPI

Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
Essential medicines set for a highest ever price rise of 12% this year

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prices of essential medicines, including those to treat heart conditions and diabetes, could increase by more than 10 per cent in 2023 to mark a second year of rise and the highest ever. In line with

Topics :MedicinesWPIWholesale Price IndexHeart medicationsDiabetes drug

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

Also Read

India's wholesale price inflation eases to two-year low of 4.73% in January

WPI inflation falls to 4.95% in December from 5.85% in previous month

India's WPI inflation eases to 8.39% in October from 10.7% in September

At 3.85%, India's wholesale inflation falls to lowest since January 2021

Service sector may be included in the Wholesale Price Index soon: Report

Rahul to visit K'taka on April 5 to take on BJP over disqualification row

Rahul trying to 'rip apart' PM Modi's image, but won't succeed: BJP

Fully prepared in case of spike in Covid cases: Safdarjung Hospital doctor

Rahul Gandhi has insulted entire OBC community, says Smriti Irani

Mamata Banerjee to launch scheme for development of rural roads in Bengal

Next Story