Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee to launch scheme for development of rural roads in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee to launch scheme for development of rural roads in Bengal

Twenty two districts will benefit from this project as 8,767 roads have been approved under this scheme

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee to launch scheme for development of rural roads in Bengal

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch a scheme for development of rural roads at Singur in Hooghly district on Tuesday.

Under the 'Pathashree-Rastashree' scheme around 12,000 km of roads will be constructed or reconstructed in 29,475 villages of the state, a senior official of the Panchayat and Rural Development department said.

Twenty two districts will benefit from this project as 8,767 roads have been approved under this scheme, he said.

"New roads will be built and old ones will be completed within a specific time with the financial assistance of the state government. The CM will launch the scheme today from Singur," minister of state for panchayat, Becharam Manna told PTI.

The official said that 1,548 roads will be upgraded under the scheme.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalPMGSY Rural Roads Project

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Mamata Banerjee to attend PM-convened meeting in New Delhi on Dec 5

CM Mamata befooling people: Suvendu Adhikari in a letter to Piyush Goyal

BBC Punjabi Twitter account withheld in connection with Amritpal's case

Savarkar should not be insulted, will speak to Kharge, Rahul: Sanjay Raut

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protest on Adani-Hindenburg issue

BSF shoots down another Pakistani drone in Punjab, seizes contraband

Cong MPs give suspension of business notice over Adani row, Rahul's barring

Next Story