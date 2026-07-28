ETS launches AI-powered English-speaking preparation app in India

Global education and talent solutions organisation ETS on Tuesday launched TOEIC Pal, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile application for learners preparing for the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC) Speaking test, as it seeks to expand its workplace English assessment offerings in India.

ETS, the US-based non-profit behind English-language assessments such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and TOEIC, said the app is now available in India for TOEIC Speaking test takers, university students, professionals and other learners.

The India launch follows pilot rollouts in established TOEIC markets earlier this year. The app was first introduced in Taiwan in February, followed by a phased launch in Japan, where it was initially made available to institutional users before being opened to individual learners later that month.

The application includes official TOEIC Speaking practice material, AI-generated feedback, TOEIC-aligned scoring, model answers and timed practice sessions, ETS said in a statement. The launch comes amid a growing emphasis on English communication skills in hiring and career advancement. According to ETS’ 2026 TOEIC Global English Skills Report, 97 per cent of human resources (HR) decision-makers in India said English proficiency was more important than it had been five years earlier, compared with a global average of 92 per cent. The report also found that 87 per cent of Indian HR leaders believed the growing use of AI had increased the need for strong English communication skills, higher than the global average of 81 per cent.

“As AI reshapes the workplace, English communication is becoming one of the clearest differentiators between employees who simply have technical skills and those who can turn that skill into real career growth,” said Ajay Pratap Singh, regional director, South Asia, ETS. ETS said the app is aimed at helping learners build speaking confidence while familiarising them with the format and scoring system of the TOEIC Speaking test. The company added that the launch aligns with India’s growing focus on employability and communication skills under the National Education Policy and the evolving higher education landscape. The launch also comes as employers increasingly identify communication and other soft skills as barriers to hiring educated young people, highlighting a widening mismatch between academic training and industry requirements.