EU, Ministry of Textiles launch 7 projects in 9 states to boost industry

The European Union (EU) and the Ministry of Textiles jointly launched seven new projects to boost India's textile and handicraft sector, on the sidelines of ongoing Bharat Tex on Saturday. These seven projects, spanning the entire value chain, will be implemented in nine states of India

In the press release, the EU delegation to India said, "Funded by the EU, with a EUR 9.5 million (INR 85.5 crores) grant, these initiatives across the entire value chain aim to foster inclusive growth, resource efficiency, and sustainability in the Indian textile sector, along with driving livelihoods and women's economic empowerment."

"These seven projects, spanning the entire value chain, will be implemented across nine states across India - Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Haryana, with 35,000 direct beneficiaries, including 15,000 MSMEs, 5,000 artisans, 15,000 farmer-producers, over the next 3 to 5 years," it added.

According to the press release, as many of these projects will also support local communities and industries, they are expected to economically empower around 200,000 women, contributing to a more sustainable, inclusive, and thriving textile ecosystem.

"This project builds on the EU's ongoing collaboration with India on sustainability and circular economy, aligning with the Ministry of Textiles' "Sustainable Bharat Mission for Textiles." The funding, part of the EU's Global Gateway Strategy, complements the ongoing EU-India Resource Efficiency Circular Economy initiative, co-funded by the German Federal Ministry (BMUV), and is executed jointly with the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of India, and being implemented by GIZ," Delegation of the EU to India announced in a press release.

The projects, to be run in partnership with government agencies and private sector partners, have been designed to help preserve Indian cultural heritage in textiles and promote economic self-sufficiency through enhanced innovation, competitiveness, and market linkages.

More than 45 million people are employed in India's textile and apparel sector, of which 60 percent are women. Despite its projected share in India's export earnings, challenges like emissions, energy usage, water consumption, and a low level of recycling persist.

Textiles' Toolkit, prepared along with GIZ, for fostering Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency in the sector, was also launched on Saturday. Speaking at the launch, the Minister Counsellor and Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to India, Franck Viault, said, "While fast fashion dominates global trends, both the EU and India have been making serious efforts to make the textile industry more sustainable. India's rich textile heritage is internationally acclaimed, particularly in Europe."

"By merging tradition with innovation and technology, India's textile sector can leapfrog into a sustainable future. As a key partner, the EU is committed to supporting India's circular economy agenda, sharing best practices, and promoting environmentally sustainable practices in this vital sector," Viault added.

According to the Delegation of the EU to India press release, the seven newly launched projects will be implemented by Humana People to People India, Deutsche Welthungerhilfe EV, Stiftelsen Varldsnaturfonden WWF, Professional Assistance for Development Action, Network for Enterprise Enhancement and Development Support, Foundation for MSME Clusters and Intellecap Adivsory Services Pvt Ltd.

The projects will work on various products like production and promotion of natural dyes, bamboo craft, handlooms, shawls, traditional handicrafts and textiles with a goal to enhance production, branding, and market access.