Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Stampede-like situation at New Delhi railway station, many feared injured

Stampede-like situation at New Delhi railway station, many feared injured

Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts

New Delhi railway station
The incident occurred around 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response. | Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 11:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi railway station late on Saturday evening, triggering a chaos on platform number 14 and 15, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Sources said three women were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The incident occurred around 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response.

Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

The exact cause of the stampede remains unclear, but initial reports suggest overcrowding due to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED seizes 'biggest' crypto fund worth Rs 1,646 crore in PMLA case

Global Capability Centres policy to bring new investment: MP CM Yadav

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Taj Mahal along with family members

Viral video shows people jumping over metro exit gates, DMRC clarifies

News updates: New India Cooperative Bank General Manager held for 'misappropriation' of Rs 122 crore

Topics :New Delhirailway stationStampede

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story