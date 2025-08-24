Home / India News / Hyderabad rising in Biotech, Pharma, MedTech innovation: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad rising in Biotech, Pharma, MedTech innovation: Revanth Reddy

Reddy said Hyderabad has a synergy of excellent academic institutions, skill development and industry partnerships, and as a result has a great workforce

Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM
"For many years, our best minds were solving problems of other countries. It is a good thing. Time has now come when we must use our intelligence to help our people," Reddy further said. | Image: X
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Aug 24 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said Hyderabad has risen from manufacturing to innovation in Biotech, Pharma and Medical Technology.

Speaking at the Biodesign Innovation Summit held at AIG Hospital here, he assured end-to-end support for innovation in medical products using BioDesign, with the state government being a proactive partner, a release from CMO said.

Reddy said Hyderabad has a synergy of excellent academic institutions, skill development and industry partnerships, and as a result has a great workforce.

Advocating for indigenous innovation to solve India's medical needs, he said that innovators and researchers will have access to Telangana's historical medical data, while strictly following data privacy. "We will connect you to academic institutions, research, innovation bodies, the Young India Skills University and corporations," he said.

"For many years, our best minds were solving problems of other countries. It is a good thing. Time has now come when we must use our intelligence to help our people," Reddy further said.

He congratulated AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy for the initiative to conduct research using BioDesign in MedTech.

BioDesign is a methodology that aims at solving unmet clinical needs into practical healthcare solutions, by not just innovating for creating devices, but also validating the solutions clinically, and scaling through manufacturing, the release said.

Highlighting that Telangana is now a hub for India's Life Sciences, Reddy said medical devices and technology are crucial for the state.

The state saw investments in diagnostic devices, imaging technologies, implants, surgical equipment and digital health solutions, he said.

By 2034, Telangana will become a USD one trillion and a USD 3 trillion state by 2047, the CM said.

Telangana established India's largest dedicated Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur with more than 60 global and domestic companies already operating. It has the best infrastructure for research, prototyping, testing and manufacturing, Reddy added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Aug 24 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

