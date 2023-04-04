Home / India News / EVs account for 15% of vehicles sold in Delhi in March: Transport dept data

EVs account for 15% of vehicles sold in Delhi in March: Transport dept data

Electric vehicles accounted for nearly 15 per cent of all vehicles sold in Delhi in March, according to the data of the transport department.

New Delhi
EVs account for 15% of vehicles sold in Delhi in March: Transport dept data

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 6:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electric vehicles accounted for nearly 15 per cent of all vehicles sold in Delhi in March, according to the data of the transport department.

It also stated that 7,926 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in March, out of which four wheelers contributed to 20 per cent of the sale and three wheelers contributed 12 per cent. A total of 53,620 vehicles were registered in the city last month.

The department noted that 1.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy that was implemented by the AAP government in 2020.

"Delhi EV sales Mar'23 report.. 7,917 Electric vehicles sold. EV contributed 14.8% of overall vehicles sold in month; Highest among any states in India. 4W sales contributed to 20% of EV sold. 3W (Goods) contributed 12%. 1.12 lacs EV sold under Delhi EV policy #SwitchDelhi," it said in a tweet.

In February, Delhi saw 5,268 electric vehicles being sold out of the total 48,728 vehicles that were registered, while 5,576 vehicles were sold in January of the total 59,520 vehicles registered.

The Delhi EV Policy was launched in August 2020 with the aim of establishing Delhi as the EV capital of India and accelerating the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, especially in the mass category of two wheelers, public and shared transport vehicles and goods carriers.

Topics :Electric VehiclesDelhi

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Also Read

40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030, says Bain & Co report

Govt controls under data protection bill to hit data centre investment: ITI

SMEV seeks extension of subsidies for EVs under FAME-II in Budget

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

1,000 electric vehicle charging points set up across Delhi, says govt

MGNREGA workers' protest enters day 40, opposition MPs extend support

293 Covid cases recorded in Delhi, 2 deaths; positivity rate at 18.53%

Parliament clears amendments to competition law without any discussion

Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority logs record growth in container traffic

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story