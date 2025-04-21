Ex-Karnataka DGP Om Prakash found murdered at home, wife detained for probe

Karnataka’s former Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, 68, was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru’s upscale HSR Layout area on Sunday, April 20. His wife, Pallavi, has been detained for questioning as the prime suspect, police said.

Om Prakash was found lying in a pool of blood inside his living room, with multiple stab wounds on his body. A sharp weapon, suspected to be a kitchen knife, was found near the body, according to Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar.

Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters that at about 4.30 pm, the police got the message about the incident and the patrol vehicle reached the spot.

"There is a physical assault. A weapon has been used. There is blood loss. We will get the details after further investigation," the officer said when asked about the purported 'murder,' reported news agency PTI.

When asked about whether the family members are involved, Vikash said, "These things will be known after the investigation. At this stage not even FIR had been registered. The process is on. Once the FIR is registered, we will be able to explain the whole incident."

Marital discord and private messages

According to a report by News18, preliminary investigations suggest that the murder took place between 4.30 and 5 pm following a heated argument between Om Prakash and Pallavi. Their daughter was reportedly present in another part of the house during the incident.

Pallavi allegedly called the wife of another former DGP and confessed to the crime, the report said. The woman immediately informed police by dialing 112, after which Pallavi was detained.

The report further claims that Om Prakash and Pallavi had a long-standing marital discord, which worsened over time. Although Om Prakash had been living separately for a few years, he had recently moved back home. Pallavi was reportedly undergoing treatment for certain health conditions.