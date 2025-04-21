JD Vance in India: US VP to visit Akshardham, Taj Mahal; complete itinerary

US Vice-President JD Vance, who is travelling with his family including wife Usha Vance, began his four-day visit to India today. Before his arrival in India, hoardings welcoming JD Vance were put up near Palam Airport and in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

JD Vance’s India itinerary: Key events

April 21

-Arrival

-Visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple

-Meeting with PM Modi

Also Read

-Dinner hosted by PM Modi

April 22

Visit to Jaipur

April 23

Visit to Agra

April 24

Departure

Here is an outline of his schedule during this first official visit to India:

JD Vance lands at Palam Airbase

- The US Vice President, his wife Usha, and three children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – landed at the Palam Airbase at around 9:30 am on Monday. He was formally received by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at 10:00 am. The US Vice President and his family are set to stay in the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel.

- Shortly after arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and also likely to visit a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted items.

Also read: JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid Meeting with PM Modi

- Vance will engage in a formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 pm on Monday at the Prime Minister's official residence located at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The discussions are likely to centre around finalising the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement and enhancing overall relations between the two countries. The Indian delegation led by PM Modi is likely to include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

- Following these discussions, PM Modi will host a dinner for the Vances and the accompanying American officials.

Visit to Jaipur

- After his meeting with PM Modi, US Vice President Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday. Vance is expected to be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including from the Pentagon and the State Department.

On April 22, the Vances will tour several historical sites, including the UNESCO world heritage site Amer Fort (also known as Amber Fort). In the afternoon, the US vice president is scheduled to give an address at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on the broader aspects of India-US relations under the Donald Trump administration.

Visit to Agra

- The US Vice President and his family are scheduled to travel to Agra on the morning of April 23. In Agra, they will visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air emporium displaying various Indian artefacts.

Departure to US

- After completing their Agra visit, the Vances will return to Jaipur during the second half of April 23. Vance and his family will depart for the US from Jaipur on April 24. His India trip will conclude on Thursday, April 24, when he departs the country at 6.40 am.

“This is an official visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, had said in a media briefing on Thursday, April 17.