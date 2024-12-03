Ex-Punjab CM Sukhbir Badal begins penance with plaque around neck. Here's why

Former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday, December 3, wearing a plaque around his neck and seated in a wheelchair, as he began carrying out a punishment imposed by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs. He was directed to perform the role of a sewadar and undertake cleaning duties in the kitchens and toilets of several gurdwaras.

The punishment was handed down after the Akal Takht held Badal accountable for favouring Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2015 sacrilege case involving the Guru Granth Sahib. Reports stated that Badal admitted his mistakes and apologised unconditionally to the Akal Takht.

As part of the directives, Badal has been tasked with cleaning utensils at the Golden Temple for what the Akal Takht described as “religious misconduct.” In August, the Sikh clergy declared him guilty of violating the Sikh religious code and labelled him a tankhaiya, or one who has committed a serious transgression.

The Akal Takht’s Jathedar instructed Badal to spend time at various gurdwaras in Punjab, including the Golden Temple, Takht Shri Keshgarh Sahib, Takht Shri Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib (Muktsar), and Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib. He was required to sit outside the gurdwaras in sewadar robes for two days each, wearing a special plaque.

Outlining the schedule, the Jathedar reportedly said Badal would sit at the entrances of these gurdwaras from 9 am to 10 am, after which he would clean utensils in the langar hall for an hour. The clergy also directed other senior leaders, including Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, and Bikramjeet Singh Majithia, to clean toilets at the Golden Temple complex.

Additionally, the Akal Takht withdrew the “Fakhar-e-Kaum” (Pride of the Community) award previously conferred on the late Parkash Singh Badal, a former Punjab Chief Minister, citing his role in pardoning Ram Rahim.

What is the case against Sukhbir Badal?

The Akal Takht has accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which governed Punjab from 2007 to 2017 in alliance with the BJP, of committing “religious mistakes” during its tenure. Sukhbir Badal, who served as Deputy Chief Minister during this period, faced backlash for allegedly favouring Ram Rahim in the 2015 sacrilege case, which had sparked violent clashes between Sikhs and Dera followers.

The Akali leadership was criticised for maintaining ties with Ram Rahim despite his excommunication in 2007. Badal and other leaders were also accused of orchestrating a controversial pardon for Ram Rahim in the sacrilege case, a decision that angered the Sikh community.

Other incidents related to the sacrilege episode, including the Kotkapura police firing of October 2015 and the appointment of IPS officer Sumedh Singh Saini as Punjab police chief, further exacerbated tensions. Saini faces allegations of human rights violations during Punjab’s militancy period.

What are the terms of punishment?

Badal is required to clean bathrooms at Sri Darbar Sahib for an hour on 3 December, followed by an hour of washing utensils and listening to Gurbani. According to a PTI report, he arrived at the Golden Temple in a wheelchair due to a leg injury and was seen carrying a jhola and a barsha as part of his penance.

The clergy has pronounced similar religious punishments for other SAD leaders, including Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Sucha Singh Langah. The Akal Takht also criticised the Akali leadership for losing its moral standing and called for new elections within the party in six months.

What are the political implications of Badal’s indictment?

The Akal Takht’s verdict has significant ramifications for the SAD. Following Badal’s indictment, the party refrained from contesting the 20 November bypolls for four Assembly seats in Punjab. Badal had also stepped down as SAD president last month.

The Jathedar has reportedly urged dissidents within the Akali Dal to reunite and work towards the party’s revival. He also recommended a membership drive and internal elections to restore the organisation’s credibility.

(with agency inputs)