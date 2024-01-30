Home / India News / Here is list of top 10 coldest cities in India today; all details inside

Here is list of top 10 coldest cities in India today; all details inside

From January 31 to February 1, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with the possibility of light rain or drizzle, while moderate fog is expected in Delhi between January 28 and 30

Winters in India. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
On Monday, dense fog and a persistent cold spell enveloped Delhi as well as various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In parts of Delhi, the morning was characterised by moderate fog, adding to a chilly climate, with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees celsius; two indents below the seasonal average. 
Visibility was affected and the lower temperatures in the affected areas were dipped further by the weather, which reflected a persistent grip of winter on the northern regions.

IMD’s Top 10 coldest cities in India 
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “Minimum Temperatures and their Departure over the Plains of North India."

In ongoing temperature readings across different districts, Sabaur in Bihar revealed a minimum temperature of 5.0°C. Bahraich and Gorakhpur, both in Uttar Pradesh, experienced temperatures of 6.2°C. The capital city, Delhi, saw fluctuating degrees of cold, with Safdarjung recording 6.8°C, while Ridge detailed a temperature of 6.9°C.
Moreover, Forbesganj and Khajuraho in Bihar shared a similar temperature of 7.0°C. The widespread cold spell was highlighted by readings of 7.2°C at Lodhi Road in Delhi and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Chandigarh, as well, experienced cold weather with a temperature of 7.4°C.
As the Celsius symbol emphasises the low temperatures experienced in each location, these readings highlight the prevalent winter conditions across the mentioned regions.
According to the IMD, the upcoming weather forecast gauge shows commonly cloudy circumstances with the chance of light downpour or drizzle from January 31 to February 1.

Also Read: Delhi fog dilemma: Anticipating clear skies, when will capital get relief?

Top 10 coldest cities in India: Additional
Moderate haze is expected in the city between January 28 and 30. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the air quality index (AQI) was 384 at 6 pm, indicating that it was "very poor."
The AQI scale goes from "good" (0-50) to "severe" (401-500), giving a proportion of air quality, with the ongoing reading underlying concerns about air pollution in the area.


Topics :Winter in Indiawinterwinter session

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

