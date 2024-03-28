Excise case: Court extends Delhi CM Kejriwal's custody till April 1

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself made submissions in a court here during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener made the submissions in Hindi after taking permission from the court despite his lawyers being present.



An Indian court extended the custody of opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until April 1 on Thursday in a graft case related to the national capital territory's liquor policy, local media said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel