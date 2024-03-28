Home / India News / Excise case: Court extends Delhi CM Kejriwal's custody till April 1

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in a court here during the hearing in the excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after he was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case (Photo: PTI)
Agencies NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
An Indian court extended the custody of opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until April 1 on Thursday in a graft case related to the national capital territory's liquor policy, local media said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself made submissions in a court here during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation.
 
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener made the submissions in Hindi after taking permission from the court despite his lawyers being present.
 

He made the submissions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal claimed he is not keeping well and is being "harassed a lot".
 
Sunita Kejriwal, who had come for her husband's court hearing, told reporters, "He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply."

(With inputs from Reuters and PTI)

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Topics :Excise DutyArvind KejriwalDelhi

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

