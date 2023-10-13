Home / India News / Excise policy case: AAP's Sanjay Singh sent to judicial custody till Oct 27

Excise policy case: AAP's Sanjay Singh sent to judicial custody till Oct 27

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Rajya Sabha MP claimed before the court that the ED did not ask him relevant questions during his custodial interrogation

Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to judicial custody till October 27.

Special Judge M K Nagpal ordered Singh to be sent to jail after the probe agency produced him before the court on expiry of his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

During the brief hearing, the judge also directed Singh not to give speech about unrelated matters inside the court.

The judge issued the direction after Singh claimed before the court that the ED didn't work on his complaint against Adani. Singh was referring to industrialist Gautam Adani, who is considered close to the ruling establishment at the Centre with which Singh's AAP has been locked in a running feud.

No unrelated matter. If you've to give speech about Adani and Modi, I'll ask for your production through video conferencing from now onwards, the judge said.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed before the court that the ED did not ask him relevant questions during his custodial interrogation.

All they asked is why did I take money from mother, why I sent Rs 10,000 to my wife's account. ED has become entertainment department, lies after lies. I gave them complaint against Adani but they did nothing, Singh told the judge.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 5:45 PM IST

