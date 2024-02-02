Home / India News / Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal to skip ED summons for fifth time

Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal to skip ED summons for fifth time

Kejriwal skipped ED summonses for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 and January 18 this year. He had called these notices "illegal"

The Delhi chief minister is, however, scheduled to take part in a protest of the AAP outside the BJP headquarters here at 11 am | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, according to the AAP.

The ED on Wednesday had issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summonses over the last four months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kejriwal will not appear before the agency for questioning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Terming the summons "illegal", the party said the ED is repeatedly sending notices to Kejriwal to arrest him.

The AAP also alleged that the BJP wants to topple its government in Delhi by getting Kejriwal arrested. The AAP will not let this happen, it said.

The Delhi chief minister is, however, scheduled to take part in a protest of the AAP outside the BJP headquarters here at 11 am.

Kejriwal skipped ED summonses for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 and January 18 this year. He had called these notices "illegal".

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

LIVE: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

CBI searches premises of Harsh Mander's NGO for financial irregularities

Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains closes, 400 vehicles stranded

Delhi weather update: Dense fog disrupts travel; visibility woes continue

Uniform Civil Code committee to submit draft report to U'khand govt today

LIVE news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons for fifth time

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalExcise DutyDelhi governmentEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story