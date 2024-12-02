Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC asks ED to reply to Manish Sisodia's plea

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued the notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and fixed Sisodia's plea on December 20, when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's similar petition is also listed

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on a plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia challenging a trial court's order taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued the notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and fixed Sisodia's plea on December 20, when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's similar petition is also listed for further proceedings.

The former deputy chief minister sought the high court's direction to set aside the trial court's order on the ground that the special judge took cognisance of the chargesheet in the absence of any sanction for the prosecution of the former Delhi chief minister, who was a public servant when the offence was allegedly committed.

Sisodia is out on bail in the case.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

