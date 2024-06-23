Home / India News / Excise policy scam: Kejriwal moves SC against HC's stay on bail order

Excise policy scam: Kejriwal moves SC against HC's stay on bail order

The high court on Friday paused the release of the embattled chief minister after the trial court granted him bail on June 20

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
New Delhi: In this Sunday, June 2, 2024 file photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves supporters at AAP office in New Delhi. A court in Delhi on Thursday granted Kejriwal bail in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's interim stay on a trial court's order granting him bail in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The high court on Friday paused the release of the embattled chief minister after the trial court granted him bail on June 20.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday had the high court not granted the interim relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.

"Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed," a vacation bench of the high court said and asked the parties to file written submissions by June 24.

The high court said it was reserving the order for two-three days as it wanted to go through the entire case records.

It also issued a notice to Kejriwal seeking his response to the ED's plea challenging the trial court's June 20 order by which he was granted bail. The court had listed the plea for hearing on July 10.

In its bail order, the trial court had held that prima facie, Kejriwal's guilt was yet to be established and that the ED had failed to furnish direct evidence linking him to the proceeds of crime in the money-laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), irregularities were committed while modifying the policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate to name AAP as accused in liquor policy 'scam' case

Arvind Kejriwal begins 15-day stay in Tihar Jail: All you need to know

'Constant at 65': Tihar Jail denies AAP claims on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

NEET-UG row: Six arrested accused undergo medical examination in Patna

NEET PG students weigh future options as exam comes under scanner

Indian recurve mixed team clinches bronze medal in Archery World Cup

CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

Delhi water crisis: AAP's 10-member delegation meets with L-G Saxena

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Excise DutyArvind KejriwalHigh Court

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story