Excise policy scam: SC grants bail to ex-AAP functionary Vijay Nair

On August 12, the bench had sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Nair

Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying liberty is "sacrosanct".

Relying on the legal principle of "bail is rule and jail is exception" cited by a coordinate bench, the top court said pre-trial incarceration cannot be a punishment.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti noted that Nair has been in jail for the last 22 months in the money laundering case where the maximum punishment is seven years.

On August 12, the bench had sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Nair.

Nair, who was arrested by the agency on November 13, 2022, had challenged the trial court's July 29 order dismissing his default bail plea.

On July 3 last year, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant bail to Nair and other co-accused in the money laundering case.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR which was lodged after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

