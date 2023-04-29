Home / India News / Excise scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended

Excise scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case

New Delhi
Excise scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Saturday extended till May 28 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to alleged excise scam.

Sisodia, who was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody, said before the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's work in Delhi.

"Modi ji may try as much as he wants, but he won't be able to stop the work of Kejriwal ji in Delhi. Modi ji may conspire as much as he wants," Sisodia said while he was being brought out of the courtroom after the judge pronounced the order.

The court has on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Sisodia, saying "the case of economic offences has serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the said offence".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

Also Read

Delhi court sends ex-Dy CM Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20

Excise scam: Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12

Delhi excise scam: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 22

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Delhi excise case: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Defamation Case: Guj HC to resume hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal on May 2

ED raids BYJU's under FEMA, yet to submit financial results since FY21

Delhi CM Kejriwal supports protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

'Mann ki Baat' created a mass movement, spurred community action: Report

Topics :Manish SisodiaExcise BillAAP governmentIndian Judiciary

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story