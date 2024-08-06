'Exercise caution': India issues advisory for travellers to UK amid riots

The High Commission of India in London on Tuesday released a travel advisory, advising Indian citizens to be vigilant when travelling to the UK due to recent protests and incidents of violence in the area.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the High Commission of India in London said, "Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway."

It further said that in case of an emergency, Indian travellers can contact the High Commission in London.

The advisory was issued following a wave of violent protests that have erupted across the UK, leading to significant disruptions and raising safety concerns for both residents and visitors.

The UK is currently experiencing its most intense riots since 2010, with unrest sweeping through various cities. These disturbances, ignited by false rumors about the tragic deaths of three young girls, have been further flamed by far-right extremists.

The riots, initially triggered by "disturbances linked to child murders", have quickly spread to major cities such as Liverpool, Manchester, and Leeds. Misinformation regarding the nature of these killings has contributed to the unrest, with far-right agitators using the situation to escalate tensions. This has resulted in clashes between protesters and police, worsening the state of public safety and security.

What caused the riots in the UK?

In the wake of the devastating knife attack in Southport, which resulted in the deaths of three young girls at a dance class, numerous anti-immigration groups have taken to the streets in various British towns and cities. These groups have spread claims, alleging that the suspect was a radical Islamist migrant. However, authorities have confirmed that the suspect is a British-born citizen, and reports indicate that his family practices Christianity.

As protests grew and became violent in parts of England and Northern Ireland on Saturday, UK police made several arrests. The government has vowed to take firm action against those who are misusing the tragedy to incite division and chaos.