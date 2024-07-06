Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Expect all members to uphold parliamentary dignity, follow rules: Om Birla

Birla said he would endeavour to give an opportunity to all members to raise issues dear to them in the House as per the rules

File Image: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bundi (Rajasthan)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 7:54 PM IST
After a tumultuous Parliament session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said he expects all members to uphold the dignity of the House by following rules and procedures.

The three-term Lok Sabha from Kota parliamentary seat received a rousing welcome in his constituency after being elected as Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament for a second consecutive term.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi's role as the Leader of the Opposition, Birla said the Rae Bareli MP holds a Constitutional post. The Lok Sabha Speaker also said that he expects all members to uphold parliamentary dignity while discharging their duties in the House.

Birla said he would endeavour to give an opportunity to all members to raise issues dear to them in the House as per the rules and procedures.

"It will be my endeavour to conduct the debate in the House in a manner that it doesn't affect the dignity of Parliament, be it the members from treasury benches or the opposition," he said.

People lined up along the streets of Bundi and several villages in the region as Birla carried out a victory rally here. The city of Bundi is part of Birla's Kota parliamentary seat. He has represented the region in the Rajasthan assembly as well.

Birla said he would make efforts to develop an agro-based industry in the region, which is known for its special variety of basmati rice.

"There is tremendous potential for development of tourism in this region which is dotted by palaces and havelis," he said, adding that the Kota-Bundi region is also emerging as an educational hub.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all members of the Lok Sabha for giving me the responsibility of House Speaker for the second term," Birla said.

He said that his efforts would be to "enhance the dignity and prestige of this temple of the democracy".

"I hope many good discussions and debates will be held inside Parliament," Birla said.

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

