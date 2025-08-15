Home / India News / Expect cloudy sky with one to two spells of rain for next few days: IMD

Expect cloudy sky with one to two spells of rain for next few days: IMD

The weather remained cloudy during Independence Day celebrations on Friday in Delhi, with the maximum temperature settling at 30.1 degrees Celsius,? 3.7 notches below normal

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe". (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
A generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain is likely in the national capital for the next few days, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum to be around 24 degrees Celsius, the weather department said on Friday.

The weather remained cloudy during Independence Day celebrations on Friday in Delhi, with the maximum temperature settling at 30.1 degrees Celsius,? 3.7 notches below normal.

Clouds partially covered the city, throughout the day, with light drizzle, with the minimum temperature settling at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below normal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city's primary weather station recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday, while other stations reported higher amounts.

According to IMD data, Ridge logged 14 mm of rain, while Aya Nagar recorded 3.2 mm. In the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday, Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 80.4 mm of rainfall.

For the next few days, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms in the city. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius while the minimum is likely to be around 24 degree Celsius.

The air quality in the city was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at with Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 77, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPBC) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IMDCloudRainfall

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

