Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away at 80 in Chennai hospital

Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said

La Ganesan
Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year. (Credit: X/@YanthungoPatton)
Press Trust of India Kohima
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official said.

He was 80.

Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said.

On August 8, Ganesan had collapsed at his home in Chennai and sustained a head injury, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

