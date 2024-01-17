Home / India News / Expect private hospitals to invest Rs 32,000 cr, add over 30,000 beds: ICRA

Expect private hospitals to invest Rs 32,000 cr, add over 30,000 beds: ICRA

Centres such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are expected to witness sizeable bed additions in the next few years, Mythri said

Mergers and acquisitions aid hospital chains in diversifying their geographic reach and/or speciality mix in addition to increasing their scale of operations
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Private hospital chains are expected add over 30,000 beds at an investment of Rs 32,500 crore in the country over the next four to five years, rating agency Icra said on Wednesday.

It expects the aggregate occupancy for its sample set companies to remain healthy at 64-65 per cent in FY24 backed by sustained healthy demand for healthcare services, continued market share gains for organised players and revival in medical tourism after the pandemic.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Overall, most private players are expected to add over 30,000 beds in the next four to five years at an investment of Rs 32,500 crore," ICRA Assistant Vice President & Sector Head Mythri Macherla said.

Metro cities are expected to remain focal points for this capacity expansion, she added.

Centres such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are expected to witness sizeable bed additions in the next few years, Mythri said.

In addition to setting up new greenfield and brownfield facilities to enhance their capacities, hospital chains are also looking at inorganic opportunities, which have led to increasing consolidation in the industry in the last two years.

Mergers and acquisitions aid hospital chains in diversifying their geographic reach and/or speciality mix in addition to increasing their scale of operations.

Mythri moted that to overcome the impact of inflation, hospitals have employed cost optimisation measures such as consolidation of suppliers and centralised procurement to enable rationalisation of consumables cost.

Led by continued demand for elective surgeries, higher preference for large hospital players aided by increasing insurance penetration, the rising incidence of non-communicable lifestyle diseases, and higher medical tourism volumes, industry players have been witnessing incremental demand, she added.

Also Read

Revenue of top domestic pharmaceutical firms to grow by 7-9% in FY24: Icra

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Expect premium hotel occupancy in India to be at decadal-high of 72%: Icra

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

Govt cancels foreign funding license of Centre for Policy Research

Lufthansa launches Hyderabad-Frankfurt direct flights five days a week

Rahul, Congress cannot understand soul of India: Ram temple trust member

86.8% children in 14-18 bracket in India enrolled in educational institutes

Ram temple: Sikhs in Ayodhya to hold Akhand Path ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICRAPrivate hospitalshospitalshealthcare

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story