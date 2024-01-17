Ram temple: Sikhs in Ayodhya to hold Akhand Path ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Ram Mandir inauguration: Ahead of the ' Ahead of the ' Pran Pratishtha ' of the Ram Temple, the Sikh community is set to organise a three-day 'Akhand Path' in Gurdwara Brahm Kund Sahib in Ayodhya from January 19 to January 21.

"Sikhs from various parts of the country will participate in the 'Akhand Path'. It will be held for the 'Pran Pratishtha' so that it goes off smoothly," BJP national spokesperson R P Singh was quoted as saying by India Today.

"There is a great history of connection between Sikhs, Lord Ram and Ayodhya, the key evidence on which even the Supreme Court relied was Guru Nanak Dev Ji's visit to the Ram temple in 1510. Nihangs also went inside the Ram temple in 1858 where they performed havan and wrote 'Ram' on the wall inside the premises," he added.

The 'Akhand Path', a fundamental ritual in Sikhism, carries with it a profound spiritual significance. It entails unbroken, continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.

This recitation, which lasts more than 48 hours, is carried out by a team of readers who ensure that the words of divine scripture continue to resonate without interruption until the ceremony's conclusion.



Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony



On Wednesday, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be touring the premises of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the second day of the week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya.

"On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on X.

प्राण प्रतिष्ठा पूजन के प्रथम दिन के समापन पर वैदिक विद्वान आचार्य श्री गणेश्वर शास्त्री द्रविड़ का वक्तव्य:



अयोध्या में श्री रामजन्मभूमि स्थान पर निर्मित हुए श्री राम मन्दिर में 22 जनवरी के प्रतिष्ठा महोत्सव के अन्तर्गत् 16 जनवरी को श्री अनिल मिश्रा ने सांगोपांग सर्व… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 16, 2024

On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd) after worshipping Vishnu.

"On January 16, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav of January 22, in the Shri Ram temple built at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi place in Ayodhya, Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. After worshipping Vishnu, he performed Panchgavyaprashan by offering Panchgavya and ghee," the temple trust stated.

The Karmakuti Homa was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion on Tuesday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust said.

ALSO READ: 74% Muslims happy with construction of Ram temple: Muslim Rashtriya Manch



"Godan [cow donation] was performed as part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha. After Dashdaan, Karmakuti Homa was performed at the idol-making place. This program concluded with grandeur. Acharya Vedicpravar Shri Laxmikant Dixit ji himself was present at the time of Havan. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana started in the pavilion," the temple trust said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel