Happy that Siddaramaiah becomes Karnataka's longest-serving CM: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he is about to complete a record tenure, saying it is a proud moment and that the veteran Congress leader will continue to remain in the history books.

"This is a happy moment. I wish him well. Everyone has an ambition to achieve in life. He has been in the history books in the past, and he will be (there) in the future too," Shivakumar told reporters, referring to Siddaramaiah surpassing the record of Devaraj Urs on Wednesday and becoming the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka.

On speculation about his own political future, Shivakumar said he has risen from a village background to his present position and asked reporters not to put words in his mouth.