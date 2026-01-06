India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with the national capital set to host a series of grand ceremonial events steeped in tradition and patriotism. From the iconic Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path to the stirring Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, the celebrations promise a powerful showcase of India’s cultural pride, military strength and democratic legacy. Entry to these flagship events, however, will be permitted only through advance ticketing, making prior registration essential for spectators.

Tickets for the Republic Day Parade, the Full Dress Rehearsal, and the Beating Retreat ceremony were made available from January 5, 2026, according to the Ministry of Defence. Republic Day 2026 ticket pricing, event dates, how to purchase tickets online and offline, and other important information you need to organise your trip are all included in this article.

Republic Day 2026 events date and time The Republic Day 2026 events will take place over several days, providing individuals with numerous opportunities to observe the ceremonies. From the complete military parade and flypast to the musical finale that formally concludes Republic Day festivities, every event offers a unique experience. · Republic Day Parade: January 26, 2026 · Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat: January 28, 2026 ALSO READ: Lok Adalat 2026 on January 10: Know registration link, process, and more · Beating Retreat Ceremony: January 29, 2026. Republic Day 2026 theme and chief guest The patriotic theme of this year's festivities is "Vande Mataram," which commemorates 150 years of India's national song and is in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Two prominent European Union officials will be present together as Chief Guests in a historic first.

With talks about trade cooperation and a possible Free Trade Agreement (FTA) anticipated, their attendance marks a significant diplomatic turning point in India-EU relations. · Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. · António Costa, President of the European Council. How to book Republic Day 2026 tickets online? Republic Day event bookings were made available online starting January 5, 2026, and they are available until January 14 at 9 a.m. On the day of the event, attendees must present the same original photo ID that was used to make the reservation. Tickets are issued online.

· Go to the official Ministry of Defence portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in. · Press on ‘Ticket Availability’ to check seat status. · Choose ‘Book Your Tickets Here’. · Fill in your mobile number and CAPTCHA to register. · Choose the event date and end the booking. How to book Republic Day tickets offline in Delhi? Tickets are accessible at six specific kiosks in Delhi for people who would rather book offline, provided they have an original picture ID, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, PAN card, driver's license, or a government-issued ID. For each of the three events, guests must bring the same photo ID.

Steps to book 'Offline' booking: · Sena Bhawan (Near Gate No. 5). · Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No. 3). · Jantar Mantar (Main Gate). · Parliament House (Reception). · Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, Gates 3 & 4). · Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Concourse level, Gate No. 8). Ticket counter timings: · Dates: January 5 to January 14, 2026. · 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. · 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Republic Day 2026 ticket prices and availability 1. Republic Day Parade (Jan 26): · Booking Dates- Jan 5–14 (9 am onwards) · Ticket Price- Rs 100 / Rs 20. 2. Full Dress Rehearsal (Jan 28): · Booking Dates- Jan 5–14 (9 am onwards) · Ticket Price- Rs 20 3. Beating Retreat Ceremony (Jan 29): · Booking Dates- Jan 5–14 (9 am onwards) · Ticket Price- Rs 100. Beating Retreat 2026: The Grand Finale of Republic Day 2026 The Beating Retreat event, which takes place at Vijay Chowk on the evening of January 29, officially ends Republic Day festivities. Bands from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and Central Armed Police Forces will perform during the ceremony, which will take place in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The celebration, which was first held in the 1950s, is still one of New Delhi's most spectacular public gatherings and pays poignant homage to the bravery and sacrifice of India's military forces. Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance, keep an eye on availability via the Aamantran portal, and schedule travel and security checks well in advance due to the restricted seats and strong demand. Significance of Republic Day Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, the day the nation formally became a republic. Additionally, the anniversary marks the 1930 declaration of Purna Swaraj by the Indian National Congress.