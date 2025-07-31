Explained: Why NIA court acquitted all 7 in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Around 17 years after a deadly blast in Malegaon killed six and injured over 100, a special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused , including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The court cited lack of “reliable and cogent” evidence as the key reason behind the acquittal.

What did the court say in its verdict?

Special Judge AK Lahoti ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution did not inspire confidence. “Mere suspicion cannot take the place of real proof,” he said, while also stressing that “no religion teaches violence” and “terrorism has no religion, but the court cannot convict on mere perception”.

ALSO READ: Special NIA court acquits all 7 accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case The court concluded that the charges against the accused could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt. It also held that the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were not applicable in this case. Who were the accused? On September 29, 2008, a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring 101. Seven people were accused: Pragya Singh Thakur , Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni. All were linked to the ‘Abhinav Bharat’.

They faced charges under the UAPA, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Arms Act, including terrorism, murder, conspiracy, and promoting enmity between religious groups. How did the investigation and trial unfold over the years? Initially probed by Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011. The ATS had alleged that right-wing extremists carried out the blast to terrorise the Muslim community. In 2016, the NIA dropped charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and gave a clean chit to several accused, including Thakur. However, the court held that she must face trial based on prima facie evidence. The trial officially began in 2018.

Over the years, 323 prosecution witnesses were examined, but 37 turned hostile. The trial concluded in April 2025, and all the accused were out on bail by then. What were the key gaps in the prosecution’s case? Judge Lahoti pointed to several shortcomings in the investigation. For instance, the court said that it was not proved that the motorcycle used in the blast was registered under Thakur’s name. Nor was it firmly established that the explosion occurred due to the bomb allegedly planted on that bike. The court concluded that without concrete evidence, the prosecution’s case could not stand, and the accused deserved the benefit of doubt.

What did victims’ lawyer say about the acquittal? Advocate Shahid Nadeem, who represented the victims’ families, expressed disappointment and said they would appeal the verdict in the High Court. “It is sad that we were waiting for the judgment for 17 years. But the victims are not to blame for the acquittal. The agency failed, the ATS and the government failed,” he told news agency ANI. What was the timeline of key events? *September 29, 2008: Bomb blast in Malegaon kills six, injures 101 *October 2008: ATS begins probe, arrests Thakur and others *November 2008: Lt Col Purohit arrested