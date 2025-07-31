Tremor of 3.3 magnitude strikes Gujarat's Kutch; no damage reported

A tremor of 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
The tremor was recorded at 9.52 am, with its epicentre located 16 km south-south west of Bela in the district, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.
No casualty or damage to property was reported because of the tremor, a district disaster response official said.
Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there.
The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries.
A large number of towns and villages in the district suffered almost complete destruction, killing 13,800 persons and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
