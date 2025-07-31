Home / India News / SC gives Telangana speaker 3 months to decide on BRS MLAs' disqualification

SC gives Telangana speaker 3 months to decide on BRS MLAs' disqualification

The top court said the assembly speaker acts as a tribunal while deciding pleas for defections and hence, the office does not enjoy constitutional immunity

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana assembly speaker to decide within three months the disqualification petitions against 10 BRS MLAs. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana assembly speaker to decide within three months the disqualification petitions against 10 BRS MLAs, who had switched allegiance to the ruling Congress.

Observing that political defections have been a matter of national discourse and have power to disrupt democracy if not curbed, a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai allowed an appeal filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Padi Kaushik Reddy seeking a directing to the speaker to expeditiously decide disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs.

The bench set aside the November 22, 2024 decision of the Telangana High Court's division bench which had interfered with a prior order of a single judge.

We have referred to various parliamentary speeches, including those by Rajesh Pilot and Devendra Nath Munshi, to emphasise that entrusting disqualification proceedings to the speaker were aimed at avoiding delays that may occur before courts, the CJI said while reading out the judgement.

The judgement asked the speaker not to allow the MLAs to prolong the disqualification proceedings.

It asked the speaker to draw adverse inferences if the MLAs protracted proceedings.

The top court said the assembly speaker acts as a tribunal while deciding pleas for defections and hence, the office does not enjoy constitutional immunity.

The detailed judgement is awaited.

The top court had reserved the verdict on April 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Special NIA court acquits all 7 accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Punjab announces public holiday on July 31 on Udham Singh's martyrdom

LIVE news updates: India has to now contend with China, America, Pakistan, says Congress

Meghalaya Catholic body urges Chhattisgarh CM to act over arrest of 2 nuns

PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's phenomenal speech on Operation Sindoor in RS

Topics :Supreme CourtTelanganaCongress

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story