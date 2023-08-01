Explained: Why residential properties in Mumbai cost more than in Dubai

The increase in the property prices in Mumbai has not dampened demand. Data from Anarock research suggests housing sales in the city have gone up by 48 per cent in the second half of 2022-23 compared to the same period the previous year.
“The demand is still high, that is why developers are able to command high prices,” says Gunjan Goel, director, Goel Ganga Developments. “I do not see prices dropping any time soon.”
Mumbai ranks sixth among 46 cities globally in terms of annual price growth of high-end residential properties, a sharp jump from 38th last year. Clearly, the demand is outstripping supply and people are ready to pay the price.
